Mutiny Festival 2018: Dates, location and how to get tickets

Have your say

One of Portsmouth’s biggest festivals is back for next week’s bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Mutiny Festival this year, and here is everything you need to know about where it is being held, and how to get hold of tickets.

Picture: Keith Woodland

When is Mutiny Festival?

It takes place on the last May Bank Holiday weekend, across Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27.

The opening times for both days are midday until midnight, and last entry is 8pm.

Where is Mutiny Festival?

Similar to last year, it will take place on the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

The postcode is PO6 3XA.

Which acts are performing and when?

Dizzee Rascal and Subfocus b2b Wilkinson will be headlining on Saturday.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Craig David and Sean Paul will be the star names to watch out for on Sunday.

For full details on Mutiny Festival’s line up see their website.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased from Mutiny Festival’s ticket partners Eventbrite or Festicket.

Tickets cannot be bought on the door.

Will I need I.D to get in?

Yes. Mutiny Festival is only for those aged over 16 and everyone attending will need I.D.

The festival operates a Challenge 25 policy. IDs which can be used at the festival include photo driving license, passport or a proof of age or Citizen Card.

Can I bring food and drink onto the site?

You are not allowed to bring food or drink onto the site.

Are there cash machines on site?

There will be some cash machines on site and their locations will be on the festival map.

How should I get to Mutiny?

You can reach the festival site by car, bus, train or ferry.

Mutiny has also partnered with GoCarShare to allow visitors to share car journeys, saving money and helping the environment.

For more information visit the Mutiny website.