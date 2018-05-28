MUTINY FESTIVAL 2018: Everything we know so far

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has been shocked by the deaths of two people at Mutiny Festival over the weekend.

An 18-year-old woman, Georgina Jones, and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan, died over the weekend after being taken ill on Saturday afternoon.

Mutiny Festival has been cancelled on Sunday morning .'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

They joined another 13 people at hospital – one of whom is still in a critical condition.

Festival organisers closed the festival on the Sunday morning after the announcement.

Three people, a 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old man from Cosham have been arrested and remain on a police custody.