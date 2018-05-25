Mutiny Festival 2018: Full line-up and stage schedules for Saturday

HEADLINERS Dizzee Rascal, Pete Tong and Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson will be performing at Portsmouth’s Mutiny Festival tomorrow – along with a whole host of other acts.

Festivalgoers will be able to choose from three different stages across the weekend, at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, and the line-up and times for tomorrow are as follows:

Saturday Main Stage

12pm: Omar Lakhassi

1pm: Paul Nutbrown

2pm: Ben Brown

2.30pm: Dj Target

3pm: Ramz

4pm: Dizzee Rascal

5pm: My Nu Leng and Dread MC

5.30pm: Tom Zanetti and Ko Kane

7pm: Ander with MC Ibz (Paint Fest)

8pm: Danny T

9pm: Rewire & Varski

10pm: Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson

Amplified Presents stage

12pm: Wheats

1pm: Mark Radford

2pm: Icarus

3.30pm: Dj Skt

4.30pm: Sam Divine

6pm: Soul Divide

7.30pm: Idris Elba

9pm: Pete Tong

On A Mission (Big Top) stage

12pm: Davant

1pm: Newton and Inna and Brooksie

2pm: Gary K and Presha

3pm: Pleasure and Felon

4pm: Crissy Cris and Carasel

5pm: Sasasas

6pm: Nicky Blackmarket and DET

7pm: Majistrate and Eskmam

8pm: Ripraw and Melody

9pm: Danny Byrd and Brooksie

1pm: Newton and Funsta

The festival will continue on Sunday.

Visit mutinyfestivals.co.uk for more details.