Mutiny Festival 2018: Full list of items you are banned from bringing to this year’s festival

Mutiny Festival is one of the biggest summer festivals on the south coast, with thousands of music fans enjoying live music in the sun.

But as with any large event of its kind, the festival has stringent security in place and there is a long list of items visitors are banned from bringing inside the venue.

Full list of items visitors are banned from bringing to Mutiny Festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman

These include the more obvious prohibited items - flares, legal highs and knives - but music fans are also warned not to bring audio recorders, laser pens and garden furniture on site.

All items that are confiscated will not be returned, and anyone who refuses to hand over items will be evicted from the festival.

Here is the full list of banned items at this year’s Mutiny Festival:

- Aerosols

- Air Horns

- Alcohol

- Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

- Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

- Audio Recorders

- Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment

- Chinese or Sky Lanterns

- Excessive amounts of food or cigarettes may be refused entry to the site

- Fireworks

- Flares

- Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold up chairs or shooting sticks

- Glass

- Illegal substances

- Knives

- Large Umbrellas or Flag Poles

- Legal Highs

- Medications (unless in sealed, unbroken packaging)

- Megaphones

- Nitrous Oxide

- Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc

- Portable Laser Equipment or Pens

- Smoke Canisters

- Sound systems

- Spray Cans

- Un-authorised Professional Film or Video Equipment

- Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

