MUTINY FESTIVAL 2018: Security guard speaks of ‘failings’ to protect festivalgoers

A SECURITY guard who worked at Mutiny Festival has spoken out, saying that the company responsible for security at the event has let people down.

The security guard, who wished to remain anonymous, says that he thinks security staff were hopelessly outnumbered, and claims that the failings in the event’s planning are what caused the tragic deaths of 18-year-old Georgia Jones and 20-year-old Tommy Cowan.

Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan both died at Mutiny Festival over the weekend. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The security at the event was run by Vespasian Security – the same firm that did the security at Victorious Festival last year.

He said: ‘Almost everything you’re hearing about from festivalgoers and on social media is true.

‘The organisers were much more interested in getting people through the doors – everything was happening much too quickly and there were no dog handlers at the VIP gates.

‘The searching area is where it all fell apart. There were so many people packed in there that we couldn’t tell who had been searched and who hadn’t.

‘If people did have anything on them they were taken to a search area that was mixed gender – that should never happen.

‘All that was searched in their was people’s pockets and their wallets – because we aren’t police we cannot do a full-body search.’

The security guard confessed that there was a high amount of drugs flying around at the festival.

He said: ‘There was a lot of drugs at the festival.

‘I think there should have been more sniffer dogs at the festival and much more security, but that comes at a cost.

‘Vespian Security has a reputation for handling events poorly – last year there were stories of security for the company strangling a young boy – so this isn’t the first time they have let people down in Portsmouth.

‘I have seen things on this scale before, but only at events like Glastonbury and so on.

‘The whole event needs rethinking and needs to change – the entrance needs to be slowed down and the checks should be much more thorough.

‘The festival organisers have a responsibility to the public and needs to have a rethink of whether it is safe for the festival to return again.’

Hampshire police have confirmed that the sniffer dogs on the gates were the responsibility of the festival organisers and not associated with Hampshire Constabulary.

Vespasian Security has been approached by The News but declined to comment.