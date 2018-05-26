MUTINY FESTIVAL 2018: Thousands flock to south coast’s ‘biggest party’

Have your say

MUSIC fans will be in line for the party of a lifetime this weekend as one of the area’s biggest festivals throws open its doors.

Portsmouth’s Mutiny Festival is once again blasting off with top music acts from across the globe descending on the two-day spectacle.

At least 30,000 festivalgoers are expected to pack out King George V field in Cosham for this year’s sell-out party.

Scores of fans from across the globe have flocked to the city for the annual show, with the first acts hitting the stage from midday today.

Luke Betts, festival organiser, said 2018 was going to be Mutiny’s biggest show ever – despite weather forecasts threatening to put a dampener on proceedings.

He said: ‘Come rain or shine this is going to be the biggest party on the south coast.

‘Last year 50 Cent put us on the map. We’re not only a national festival but a global one.

‘We have got people from 23 countries in the world coming right here to Portsmouth to watch the action.

‘It feels like the sky is the limit. We’re ready, we’re excited, this year will be our biggest one yet.’

World-renowned dance acts taking to the stage over the weekend include Dizzee Rascal, Pete Tong and Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson.

Hollywood star Idris Elba – himself a talented DJ – is among the special guests performing at the festival today. While Hampshire-born R&B superstar Craig David will be headlining tomorrow’s action alongside Jamaican rap sensation, Sean Paul.

And while the show gets under way, police have promised to clampdown on anti-social behaviour.

Officers have also pledged to crackdown on drug use at the festival, which has previously been a issue.

Silver police commander at Mutiny Festival 2018, Superintendent Paul Bartolomeo said illegal drugs and psychoactive substances were banned,

‘Even just dabbling in illegal drugs and psychoactive substances can have catastrophic and fatal consequences,’ he added.

Northern Road will be closed from its junction with Portsmouth Road to the roundabout with Wayte Street and Medina Road.

The closures will be from 6pm-1am today and tomorrow. Vehicles will be diverted from the A397, Portsmouth Road, onto High Street and to Wayte Street and vice versa.