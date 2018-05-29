Mutiny Festival deaths: medics say person critical in hospital now ‘stable’

Have your say

A PATIENT admitted to hospital after Mutiny Festival is now ‘stable’, a health trust has said.

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said 15 people attended Queen Alexandra Hospital on Saturday in admissions linked to the festival. There were more on Sunday morning, it has been reported.

Mutiny Festival site on Sunda morning at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, Portsmouth. 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The trust has said many of these were for minor treatment, and has not confirmed how many were drug-related.

Two of the 15 admissions were young dad-of-one Tommy Cowan, 20, and 18-year-old Georgia Jones.

Both tragically died after falling unwell 20 minutes apart in separate incidents on Saturday at the King George V Playing Fields festival site in Cosham.

This morning the QA spokeswoman added: ‘The patient who was in a critical condition is now stable.’

Last night friends and family of Tommy and Georgia paid tribute at a balloon release held at Staunton Country Park.

READ MORE: Person in critical condition as 15 people hospitalised after Mutiny Festival