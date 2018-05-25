MUTINY FESTIVAL: Full stage schedules for Saturday

HEADLINERS Dizzee Rascal, Pete Tong and Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson will be performing at Portsmouth’s Mutiny Festival tomorrow – along with a whole host of other acts.
Festivalgoers will be able to choose from three different stages across the weekend, at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, and the line-up and times for tomorrow are as follows:
Saturday Main Stage
12pm: Omar Lakhassi
1pm: Paul Nutbrown
2pm: Ben Brown
2.30pm: Dj Target
3pm: Ramz
4pm: Dizzee Rascal
5pm: My Nu Leng and Dread MC
5.30pm: Tom Zanetti and Ko Kane
7pm: Ander with MC Ibz (Paint Fest)
8pm: Danny T
9pm: Rewire & Varski
10pm: Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson
Amplified Presents stage
12pm: Wheats
1pm: Mark Radford
2pm: Icarus
3.30pm: Dj Skt
4.30pm: Sam Divine
6pm: Soul Divide
7.30pm: Idris Elba
9pm: Pete Tong
On A Mission (Big Top) stage
12pm: Davant
1pm: Newton and Inna and Brooksie
2pm: Gary K and Presha
3pm: Pleasure and Felon
4pm: Crissy Cris and Carasel
5pm: Sasasas
6pm: Nicky Blackmarket and DET
7pm: Majistrate and Eskmam
8pm: Ripraw and Melody
9pm: Danny Byrd and Brooksie
1pm: Newton and Funsta
The festival will continue on Sunday.
Visit mutinyfestivals.co.uk for more details.