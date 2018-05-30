Mutiny Festival organiser urges people to ‘show respect’ for parents in online posts

PEOPLE posting online should show ‘respect’ to the families of the young people who have died, the festival organiser behind Mutiny has said.

Nightclub owner and Mutiny Festival founder Luke Betts, 31, said people should think about what they are saying on social media, while acknowledging there were ‘angry people’ out there.

The Mutiny Festival site at The King George V Playing Fields at Cosham. ''Picture: Malcolm Wells

He said: ‘They can say what they want about the festival.’

Mr Betts, who has been criticised by Tommy Cowan’s father Damian, added: ‘I’m more interested in having some respect for the parents.

‘You could say what you like about me and the festival.

Tommy Cowan's father Damian at a balloon release in memory of his son

‘Two people have lost their lives this weekend, think about that before you write.’

Addressing those who have posted about refunds, he said the festival had been in touch with insurers about the cancellation of Sunday and that people with tickets should wait to hear details about refunds.

Addressing ticket holders, he said: ‘Be patient, we’re doing everything we can, we’re dealing with the more pressing issue which is the loss of Georgia and Tommy.’