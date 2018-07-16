IT MAY be under a new name but Mutiny Festival will be coming back next year, according to the team behind the event.

The festival ended in tragedy this year with the deaths of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones, but will return next May late bank holiday – but under a new name, as a ‘mark of respect’.

The Sunday of this year's Mutiny Festival was cancelled after the deaths of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones Picture: Malcolm Wells

The festival will again take place at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on the same bank holiday weekend on May 25-26, featuring many of this year’s planned Sunday artists.

It will also now be restricted to people age 18 and over.

In a statement, the Mutiny Festival team said: ‘Mutiny Festival made significant losses due to our decision to cancel the Sunday event to ensure the safety of our customers.

‘Last week after the 28-day information gathering period for paper tickets, we supplied information to our solicitors on the extent of these losses.

‘We want to assure customers that we are not closing the company or going into administration because, as ethical and local business people, we’re determined to do the right thing by our festival family.

‘If you’d prefer not to wait, we’d like to offer you the opportunity to support us by claiming a free VIP day ticket for next year’s event, in place of a refund.

‘Customers who do this will also be given a free ‘Thank You’ pack, which includes a set times lanyard, event T-shirt and AAA after-party pass.

‘The total value of the ticket and Thank You pack is £120.’

A full update on refunds will be issued by the end of the month.