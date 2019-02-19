Our agony aunt solves your personal problems.

Question: My son is 19 and has started his first job. It's what he has always wanted to do, yet he is miserable.

I've asked him repeatedly if there is a problem and he's simply said it's fine. Last night he finally admitted he's having a problem with his manager.

This woman has been making sexual advances to him and threatened to say that he has been molesting her if he says anything. He's in a complete state and I have no idea how to help.

Answer: He is probably embarrassed, reluctant to make a fuss and fearful of losing his job. However, it's important that he deals with this, or this woman will continue to abuse him and perhaps others in the workplace.

I suggest that he starts by writing down everything that has happened and then keep a record of any further events.

Your son could consider approaching the company's human resources department, any named 'fair treatment' contact, or a union representative. Alternatively, contact ACAS (acas.org.uk).

Question: I've been married for four years and, after being separated for almost a year, my husband has filed for divorce.

We have small children and it's devastating. I'm trying to get my life back together through therapy, self-help books and spending time with family and friends, but I can't get past this.

I've asked my husband several times to give us another chance, but he doesn't want to. How do I move on with my life without going crazy?

Answer: Your first big step has to be acceptance of the fact that he doesn't want to come back to you.

That won't be easy but after you've done that things will start to fall into place and you will feel more able to make plans for a future without him. As for blaming yourself for the end of your marriage, please don't.

Rarely is a break-up anyone's fault (except where one partner has been abusing the other), as there are always two sides to the story.