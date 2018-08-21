Naomi House to celebrate anniversary with open day and summer fair

Have your say

FAMILIES are being invited to the open day of a children’s hospice as part of a 21st birthday.

Naomi House & Jacksplace, which cares for children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across the south including Portsmouth, are inviting the public to their open day and fair.

Sponsored by A-Plan Insurance, the event will give people the chance to tour the hospice’s state-of-the-art facilities and learn about the vital medical care they offer.

It comes as the hospice, based near Winchester, celebrates its 21st anniversary this year.

There will be live music, a bubble show, petting farm, crazy golf, bungee trampolines, a bouncy castle, beer tent and barbecue.

Keith Wilson, head of marketing, said: ‘The team here are always excited to stage an open day, and never more so than in this our 21st anniversary year.

‘The open day promises to be fun, joyful and eye opening, and we can’t wait to welcome hundreds of supporters to our very special hospices.’

The event is on September 8 and aims to raise £10,000 for the hospice.