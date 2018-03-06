Naval base cycle fleet expands

FIFTEEN new bikes have been added to the fleet of NavyFit loan bikes in Portsmouth Naval Base to encourage workers to use two wheels instead of four to get around.

The scheme, provides an optional means of transport for all MoD and Team Portsmouth staff with the objective of improving the efficiency and quality of life in the Naval Base.

Due to popularity and demand, particularly at the waterfront, an additional three shelters and 15 bikes have now been added to the fleet.

Captain of the Base, Captain Bill Oliphant said: ‘The great advantage of the expansion of the scheme is that we’re getting to the extremities of the Naval Base now. It’s so much easier for ship’ personnel especially to get from places like Fountain Lake Jetty to the personnel centre and HMS Nelson in an efficient way. And of course, it helps to ease congestion on the base.”

The bikes were funded from the Rebalancing Lives (RBL) fund, supplemented with grants from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and the RN Sports Lottery.