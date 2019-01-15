Networking event LinkedIn Local set to return to Portsmouth 

A free business networking event that took Portsmouth by storm last year is set to return in 2019.

LinkedInLocal is returning to Portsmouth on Thursday, March 7.

Linikedinlocal Portsmouth hosts: from left to right: Ian Gribble, Alexandra Galviz one of the linkedinlocal co-creators and guest speaker, and Carl Hewitt. Picture by Dave Dodge.

The event, organised by Carl Hewitt and Ian Gribble, started last year and three events were held at the Village Hotel, which attracted hundreds of people and raised hundreds of pounds for three charities.

The LinkedIn Local movement first started in Australia in May 2017. The idea took off and local groups were set up in more than 240 towns and cities across the world.

Ian and Carl, who runs Portsmouth marketing firm Digital Dinos, met when they attended an event in Southampton and they decided to bring the idea to Portsmouth.

The free event gives people using social media network LinkedIn a chance to meet their online contacts in person and to expand their networks by meeting others using the site in the Portsmouth.

Ian, who also runs Clarity Copiers, a photocopying firm in Gosport, said they have been overwhelmed by the response – and inundated with requests to either attend, help or support the night.

He said: ‘It has been unbelievable.

‘We're delighted to announce that our fourth event will also include a special Q&A guest panel who will be providing insight on how to get the best out of using LinkedIn.

‘Our guest panel of speakers are: Alexandra Galviz who is one of the co-creators of the #Linkedinlocal movement and a UK LinkedIn top voice for the last two Years running. Alexandra will be sharing some insight in to personal branding on LinkedIn.

‘Daniel Disney from The Daily Sales will be providing some insight on how to best use LinkedIn for social selling.

‘And Bill Moulsdale from Giant Leap Video & Photography will be sharing some of his experience on how to create great video content.’

The event, which has been sponsored by Helistrat, M12 Solutions Ltd & Giant Leap Video & Photography, will start with networking from 6pm until 7.15pm, followed by a Q&A panel event until 8pm, with a chance for more networking after.

Gethin Jones, a motivational speaker from Hilsea who runs Unlocking Potential, will be the compere for the evening.

Ian said: ‘We will also have a charitable theme again and proceeds will go directly to the nominated charity. We are delighted to reveal that the nominated charity for the LinkedInLocal Portsmouth 4 event will be Portsmouth Foodbank.’

Returning guests for the evening include: Emma Paxton from Imagistic, who will be graphically recording the event and Helen Richards from The Little Calm Company, who will be offering taster massages.

Video will be taken by Giant Leap Video and Dave Dodge and Penny Plimmer will be photographing it.,

For more info follow the #LinkedInLocal Portsmouth page on LinkedIn