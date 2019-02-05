Networking group that shares success to return

Have your say

A NETWORK set up to share business success stories has announced the date of its next meeting.

Synergy Success Network, set up by Gethin Jones and Mark Legg, launched last month.

Gethin said: ‘The event was a huge success. Due to the success we are now pleased to announce the follow-on networking evening on April 25 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth.

‘This event is going to be bigger and better and we will be moving into the Mary Rose suite and will have 150 tickets available.’

To book go to http://bit.ly/2RpJY15