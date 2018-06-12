New Channel 4 show looking for naughty and embarrassing pets from Portsmouth

YOU could finally get the answers you want about your animal’s medical and behavioural issues by applying to take part in a brand-new teatime series about pets.

Producers are casting in Portsmouth and want owners of pets who need help with their beloved best friends to step forward.

A team of qualified vets and behaviourists will be on hand to help owners gets answers and remedies to their questions.

They are looking for a variety of pets – from dogs, cats, reptiles and birds, to alpacas, hedgehogs, ferrets and guinea pigs.

If you know someone that has a pet with a funny, quirky or embarrassing habit, behavioural or medical issue that needs diagnosing, producers would love to hear from you.

Call 0161 952 1756 or e-mail embarrassingpets@shiver.tv to find out more.