New food waste collection trial planned for 8,000 homes in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH City Council is proposing to invest £114,000 in a food waste collection trial with up to 8,000 households across the city.

If the proposal is agreed, households in selected areas would be part of a trial to see if the scheme would work.

If successful it could be rolled out across the city in the future.

The proposed trials would be carried out in parts of Drayton, Somerstown, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Eastney and Baffins.

If the plans are approved a list of roads involved and details of the scheme will be available online. Information will also be provided to homes involved when they receive the new collection equipment.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety at the council, said: ‘We have been looking at options for a food waste collection in Portsmouth and I am looking forward to considering the team's proposals for the scheme.’

A decision will be made next month.

