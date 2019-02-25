New name and concept for Southsea seafront restaurant Rocksby’s as it will become The Briny

A MUCH-LOVED traditional fish and chip restaurant on Southsea seafront is being transformed into a seafood and wine bar.

Previously known as Rocksby’s, new owners Steve Martin, Lucy Branson and Bill Branson have spent the last three months modernising the space with a Scandinavian coastal theme complete with new name, The Briny.

Rocksby's fish and chip restaurant on the seafront at Southsea has undergone a revamp - and will reopen with a new name soon

Lucy said: ‘We bought the restaurant in 2017 and we always wanted to renovate it but we spent the summer of 2018 just getting to know the customer base and get to grips with the location.

‘Being right on the front we have kept with a coastal theme and will be serving fresh produce with an emphasis on seafood. We want to offer small plates people can enjoy with a glass of wine looking out to the sea and also larger plates as well.’

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lucy, 34, said: ‘Being right on the seafront is the perfect location and during the renovation we have tried to make it as open as possible so people can enjoy the views because there are only a few places where you can enjoy a glass of wine right on the front.

‘I am also really excited for our seafood bar which will serve raw and cooked seafood. We saw lots of raw bars in Australia and we really wanted to incorporate that.’

Lucy and her husband Bill also run The Tenth Hole on Eastern Parade, The Canteen in Old Portsmouth while her brother-in-law and parents own abarbistro.

She said: ‘The Briny is a family venture and we are really excited to open.’

The restaurant is due to open at the end of March.