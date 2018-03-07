New regional chairman is appointed at FSB

A LOCAL business leader has taken on a key role in the Federation of Small Businesses.

Councillor Ken Moon has been appointed as regional chair of the group and will lead on grass roots campaigning.

The restructuring will mean a renewed focus on collective campaigning across 12 major areas of the UK.

Mr Moon, from Waterlooville, said he is looking forward to continuing ground-breaking work in Hampshire.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to have been appointed and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across the South Central Region is heard.

‘Bringing together businesses throughout Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight along with those in Reading, Oxford and Buckinghamshire is vitally important.

‘We are particularly keen to continue the ground-breaking work that we have undertaken in Hampshire where we have worked closely with local councils to encourage the sharing of best practice to support the development of the small business community.’