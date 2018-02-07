New Wightlink flagship ferry launches

Have your say

A FERRY firm's flagship has been launched to cheers from shipyard workers.

Wightlink's environmentally-friendly Victoria of Wight went down the slipway at Cemre shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, today at 11.50am local time.

Victoria of Wight. Picture: Wightlink

She will be used on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.

Project director John Burrows said: 'The launch marked a significant milestone for Wightlink in our £45m investment in future services.

'Our new flagship is now afloat and we look forward to welcoming her to the Solent this summer.'

Workers started construction in November 2016.

Victoria of Wight. Picture: Wightlink

Wightlink will be training 11 crews on the new vessel this summer.

She has a hybrid battery technology, which the firm hopes will reduce noise and emissions.

The vessel is part of a £45m investment in services.

