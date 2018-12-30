New Year opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose supermarkets

Have your say

Supermarkets will be operating different opening times over the festive period across the Portsmouth area this Christmas.

So if you need to pop out to get supplies during the days between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day here are the opening times for Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more.

Tesco has a variety of different opening times over Christmas

Aldi

Here are the opening times over the Christmas period for the Aldi stores in our area:

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED

Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm

Asda

Here are the Christmas opening times for the Asda stores in our area:

Portsmouth

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Gosport

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Fareham

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Havant

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Waterlooville

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Lidl

If you are a Lidl shopper - here are the festive opening times for this year for the stores in our area:

Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am-6pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Morrisons

Here are the festive opening times for Morrisons in 2018:

Dec 27 to Dec 30 - normal opening hours

New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Sainsbury's

The opening times across the festive period will vary depending on the size of the store.

You can check the opening times for your closest Sainsbury’s store here with the supermarket's store locator.

However this is the opening hours for the larger stores over the New Year period:

December 30 - 11am to 5pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Tesco

The opening times vary at the many Tesco’s across our area – changing depending on the type of store, whether Express, Superstore, Metro or Extra.

You can check the specific opening times for your closest Tesco here.

However, for an overview:

Tesco Express opening times

New Year's Eve - 6am - 10pm

New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm

Tesco Extra opening times

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm

Tesco Metro opening times

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Tesco Superstore

New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm

Waitrose and Partners

December 30 – 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve – 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day - Closed