New Year opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose supermarkets

Supermarkets will be operating different opening times over the festive period across the Portsmouth area this Christmas.
So if you need to pop out to get supplies during the days between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day here are the opening times for Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more.
Aldi
Here are the opening times over the Christmas period for the Aldi stores in our area:
Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED
Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm
Asda
Here are the Christmas opening times for the Asda stores in our area:
Portsmouth
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Gosport
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Fareham
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Havant
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Waterlooville
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Lidl
If you are a Lidl shopper - here are the festive opening times for this year for the stores in our area:
Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year's Eve - 8am-6pm
New Year's Day - Closed
Morrisons
Here are the festive opening times for Morrisons in 2018:
Dec 27 to Dec 30 - normal opening hours
New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
Sainsbury's
The opening times across the festive period will vary depending on the size of the store.
You can check the opening times for your closest Sainsbury’s store here with the supermarket's store locator.
However this is the opening hours for the larger stores over the New Year period:
December 30 - 11am to 5pm
New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
Tesco
The opening times vary at the many Tesco’s across our area – changing depending on the type of store, whether Express, Superstore, Metro or Extra.
You can check the specific opening times for your closest Tesco here.
However, for an overview:
Tesco Express opening times
New Year's Eve - 6am - 10pm
New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm
Tesco Extra opening times
New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm
Tesco Metro opening times
New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day - Closed
Tesco Superstore
New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm
Waitrose and Partners
December 30 – 10am to 4pm
New Year's Eve – 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day - Closed