New York fashion house to open new store at Gunwharf Quays

A NEW York fashion house is opening a new store at Gunwharf Quays, writes ROBIN DANDO.

Kate Spade New York is opening at the end of June.

Commenting on the new arrival Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We always want to ensure we deliver the very best experience for our guests, and we aim to offer the best brands at the very best prices.

‘Kate Spade New York compliments the centre’s strong mix of designer names, offering the savvy shopper something new and desirable at a great price.’

Anna Basket, CEO and brand president of Kate Spade New York said: ‘It’s incredibly exciting to be opening a store in Portsmouth. The United Kingdom is a global shopping destination with a rich design heritage. As an American brand with a global sensibility, Kate Spade New York is looking forward to introducing the full breadth of the brand’s lifestyle offerings to new and existing fans.’

The store will offer the brands signature selection of women’s wear, accessories, jewellery and homeware.