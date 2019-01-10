NEWS COMMENT: Veterans need support  not just a roof over their heads

Veterans traumatised by war have finally been delivered some good news. The government has announced that former members of the armed forces who suffer from PTSD will go to the top of the housing waiting list.

For too long our heroes have been overlooked, their years fighting to protect us, putting their lives on the line, have counted for nothing once they are on civvy street.

So many are left wondering if their sacrifice was worth it when they turn to the government for help during times of crisis, many left in pieces from the debilitating effects of PTSD.

You may not be able to see these mental scars, but they run as deep, if not deeper, than the physical wounds.

In turn that can lead to addiction, family breakdown and homelessness.

And now, for the first time, local authorities will have to give equal priority on the housing waiting list to former veterans suffering with mental health problems as those who have suffered physical injuries.

Social housing applicants will be asked if they have ever served in the military to ensure veterans get what they are entitled to.

The rule change will also make it easier for partners of armed forces personnel to find social housing if they divorce or separate.

The move has been welcomed by Gary Weaving, the founder of military charity Forgotten Veterans UK, who himself was left crippled with PTSD following injuries sustained in Afghanistan. He was among the first 30 soldiers on the ground during the war.

But he has warned it will not work unless a strong support network is in place once the traumatised veterans have been housed.

And that is what the government’s next move must be – to ensure those forgotten veterans are given the help they so desperately need and deserve.