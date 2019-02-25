‘NIGEL’ Farage get out, we know what you’re all about’.

That was the deafening message from protesters, determined to make their point in Portsmouth last night.

Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The controversial former UKIP leader Nigel Farage was in town to discuss all things Brexit, and any other burning issues.



The outspoken politician was visiting the New Theatre Royal, in Guildhall Walk, yesterday evening where he was giving a talk titled ‘An Evening with Nigel Farage’.



But the implied congenial atmosphere inside was at odds with the reality outside as vocal ‘anti-Farage’ protesters chanted vigorously and held aloft banners stating ‘migrants are welcome here’.

Police on standby were called into action after a scuffle broke out between a Mr Farage fan and an adversary. Another man had to be held back by officers as tempers flared.

Simon Magorian, organiser of Stand up to Racism in Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s been a good turnout with about 80 people attending to make their point.

Simon Magorian and Sara Benali.

‘We just want to make the point that not everyone is happy Nigel Farage is here. He’s been instrumental in creating an atmosphere of intolerance to migrants here and hostility from the middle classes.

‘It’s important we make a statement that Portsmouth does not want him here. We have no problems here and want to keep it that way.’

Mr Magorian then quipped over the £30 tickets: ‘What a waste of money. It would have been better if it had of gone to charity.’



The architect of Brexit was in the city to give his story first hand while audience members had the opportunity to ask him questions.



But protestors said they had no problem with Brexit, there issue being just with Mr Farage. ‘We’re not about Brexit we’re about standing up to racism,’ said Jon Woods of Stand up to Racism.

‘Racism is a growing cancer in our society that we need to stop.

‘We’re here to stand up to him. He’s just a populist who is trying to hang on to president (Donald) Trump’s coattails.’

With tensions running high, events threatened to spill over when a Mr Farage supporter bulldozed his way through the gathering of protestors chanting ‘there’s only one Nigel Farage’. To further make his point the man then stood at the top of the steps to the theatre to continue his rendition with his hands in the air.

A female supporter of Mr Farage, who was there for the talk but preferred not to be named, said she was ‘not intimidated’ by the protestors and thought going to the talk would be a ‘good thing to do’.