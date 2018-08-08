LEADING MP Penny Mordaunt has said there will be ‘no reason’ to expect lorries stacked up on the M275 after Brexit.

The Portsmouth North MP and international development secretary – a prominent Leave campaigner in the 2016 referendum – said technical notes are being produced.

Ms Mordaunt told The News: ‘On WTO terms there is no reason to expect situations that we have seen under Operation Stack. Our hauliers and those in the remainder of the EU have highly integrated operations to make best use of all available lorry space on the road.’

The port director Mike Sellers is concerned a border post will need to be put in place to help examine freight containing animals and plants.

Graham Truckel, sales manager at Freight company 2MV Logistics, in Farlington, said: 'If the delays do occur it's going to be carnage.

'So far as the cost implications that goes for goods coming in as well as going out.'

He warned freight firms and suppliers could be hit with penalties for missed delivery times due to delays.

But he praised the port for coming up with the contingency plans it has done.

'If we don't have a safety net things could become very, very slow, so it's a bit scary.'