‘No such thing as safe speeding’ warn police – in crackdown on motorists over the limits

POLICE have warned that there’s ‘no such thing’ as safe speeding.

Hampshire police will join up with forces across the UK and Europe this week, to highlight that travelling at an illegal and/or inappropriate speed is the single biggest factor in fatal road collisions.

Hampshire and Thames Valley’s Roads Policing Unit said: ‘The speed limit is a limit, not a target. You have to drive within it to stay in proper control, there’s no such thing as safe speeding.’

Police said on average, excessive or inappropriate speed was a contributory factor in 20 per cent of road deaths across Hampshire and the Thames Valley region.

Sgt Rob Heard, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘We’re committed to increasing road safety and will continue to target those who fail to abide by speed limits.

‘Some think it’s okay to travel just a little over the speed limit. However, a few miles an hour can make a significant difference to you reacting and being able to avoid a hazard or collision.’