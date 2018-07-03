No6 Cinema to show animated Beatles film Yellow Submarine for its 50th birthday

TO MARK the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic animated film, an independent cinema will be showing Yellow Submarine on its big screen.

No6 Cinema at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard hopes that those wanting to reminisce about the times the band ‘ruled the world’ will also bring their children along.

The Beatles on the bill at Portsmouth Guildhall in 1963

Peter Gruner, who helps out at the cinema, said the planned screening has resurfaced memories of a screaming mob of 1,000 teenage girls, who besieged the band outside Portsmouth’s Guildhall in 1963 - something which The News – know then as the Portsmouth Evening News, printed.

He said: ‘The Beatles had been bottom of the bill at the time, but police still had to control the crowds as the group made their getaway from outside the venue in a large saloon car.

‘Just four years later, in 1968, the fab four ruled the world and were the subject of a unique animated film classic, The Yellow Submarine.

‘It stars a surreal army of fierce, if buffoonish, music-hating cartoon creatures, representing all the bad people in the world.’

Nigel and Audrie Grundy remember when The Beatles played in Portsmouth

The film will be shown on Sunday at 11am and 6pm.

Peter said the band played twice at the The Savoy dance club which used to be opposite South Parade Pier and twice at the Guildhall.

Malisa Chafer, director of No6 Cinema, said: ‘We did a season of animation last year and were unable to get the film to show then, it’s only because of its 50th anniversary it’s been re-released.

‘It’s something people can watch to reminisce, but also a showing people can then bring their own children to.

‘Animated films are very popular, and I think Yellow Submarine was one of the first animations that made people realise the medium wasn’t just for children.

Dr Van Norris, a senior lecturer in film (comedy and animation) at the University of Portsmouth, remembers first seeing the film aged nine.

He said: ‘It was a great film and it inspired me to later want to study, and then teach, about the industry.

‘The film represented not just the maturing of The Beatles but also of British animation talent.’ Adult tickets are £10.50. They can be purchased online, or at the box office on screening nights.

For Nigel Grundy, and his wife Audrie, the film is a reminder of the times that the band came to the city.

The couple run the popular Portsmouth Music Experience, a permanent exhibition at the Guildhall, containing sixties memorabilia, including many cuttings from The News, which in those days was the Portsmouth Evening News.

Nigel said: ‘I was 15 or 16 and wanted to see the Beatles but I couldn’t afford the entrance, with the cheapest ticket being about three and six in old money. I only earned two shillings a week pocket money.’