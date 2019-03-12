Nominate a young sporting success in the city 

AWARDS to celebrate young people’s sporting successes are now open.

Portsmouth's Sports Council's young sports person of the year award is open to city residents aged 18 and under who are currently competing in sport at a high level with a prize of £250.

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We know there’s lots of deserving young sports people training hard at their disciplines in the city and they deserve recognition for their achievements and commitments.’

Nominations need to be in before March 29 and for more details visit portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/leisure/city-of-portsmouth-sports-council ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​