NOSTALGIA: Yet another pub’s demise remembered

Last Tuesday I published a photograph of Kingston Road, Portsmouth, where one of the shops was named Taylor Gold. I asked if anyone could tell me what the shop traded as.

As ever I had a reply, this time from Edwin Amey who tells me that Taylor and Gold was a successful business owned by Mr Taylor and his wife, whose maiden name was Gold.

Rose In June pub, Hayling Island, circa 1910.

They owned four shops selling things like knitting wool and patterns, and rug wool.

The shops were at: 1, Kingston Road (the one featured in the original picture); Fratton Road, near the bridge; Commercial Road, close to jewellers H Samuel, and at Mile End adjacent to the Savoy cinema.

Edwin’s wife Shirley worked in all four at one time or another in the 1950s.

The photo here was taken in the Commercial Road shop in 1953 when she was 17.

Pictured in happier days, here we see the landlord and landlady outside the Rose In June, Selsmore Lane, Hayling Island.

n The Rose In June pub, on the bend of Selsmore Lane, was one of the oldest pubs on Hayling Island, being at least 165 years old when it closed in 2013.

Like so many old pubs it is now a convenience store, the Rose In June being a Co-op.

In the picture on the facing page we see the pub in happier days with the landlord and landlady posing outside their hostelry when it was a Watney’s establishment.

Can anyone tell me the couple’s names?

Below is the boarded-up pub in 2013 after a fire.

There was a deal of controversy when developers made a bid to turn the building into flats.

The Co-op purchased the building to turn it into a convenience store.

But even that caused controversy when 400 local people petitioned for it not to be another shop as it meant there would be three within 150 yards.

All Saints' Road with a corset factory at the far end. Picture: Barry Cox Collection

It was claimed a small newsagents was in peril of closing as the Co-op would take its trade.

The Co-op won the day and has been trading since 2014.

n I published the photograph of All Saints’ Road, Landport, Portsmouth, below left, a few weeks ago to see if it jogged anyone’s memory.

Dave Wilcox contacted me saying that behind the camera would have been AE Harris, a fruit and potato wholesaler.

The building on the immediate left is most likely Barnes & Elliott decorators.

The gate to left of the van in the road is the back entrance to Rumen’s Garage.

And at the bottom of the road the big building was a corset factory. Can anyone remember which one?