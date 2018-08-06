OAP caught under barrier

A PENSIONER found himself stuck under a barrier in London Road yesterday afternoon, prompting a rescue from emergency services.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew were called to London Road, North End, at 4.05pm yesterday when a 75-year-old man was trapped in his chair under a barrier.

A spokesman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘It was one of those hurdle barriers outside the shops – he had come across the road and not seen it, and got wedged underneath.’

An ambulance crew was called while firefighters tended to the man, who sustained minor injuries.

The spokesman added: ‘We had him extracted from under the barrier before an ambulance crew tended to his injuries – he had a minor injury to one of his legs.’