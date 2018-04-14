Officer runs for Alzheimer’s disease

A ROYAL Navy Police officer has set herself the challenge of running a 5km parkrun every Saturday for a year – including the day before she takes on the London Marathon.

Leading Regulator Sophia Hurlo, who is based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, has taken on the challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of her grandmother who had the illess.

The 39-year-old hopes by asking supporters to commit to sponsoring her for just a small amount a week – 50p per parkrun – she will be able to raise money from the marathon on Sunday, April 22.

She said: ‘My nan had Alzheimer’s. She died in 2010 from cancer but she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s the year before.

‘Her final year was a real struggle. The days she didn’t recognise her own family were the hardest. It was heartbreaking.’

To sponsor Sophia go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SophiaHurlo