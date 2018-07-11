Old Royal Mail sorting office could be flats

STUDENT accommodation is one of the development options being looked at for the former Royal Mail sorting office on Slindon Street, Portsmouth.

While the Post Office on-site will stay put, residential developer National Regional Property Group said it wants to breathe life into the area, and is inviting residents to view early plans for the rest of the building, which is vacant, next Tuesday.

The developer said student accommodation is one of the options being looked at, and that locals can give their feedback on the day.

Shaun Adams, CEO of National Regional Property Group, said: ‘This site when developed will absolutely breathe new life into the area around Slindon Street and the wider city centre.

‘We’re excited to show our plans to Portsmouth’s residents and businesses and to receive their feedback.

‘The site has been largely vacant since Royal Mail moved most of their operations to Copnor in 2016.

‘The Slindon Street Post Office and another Royal Mail office operate from the building, and they will remain as part of our plans.

‘We’re very keen to see anyone who is interested in the proposals at the exhibition where the project team will be on hand to answer questions.’

Residents will be able to comment on how they best think the building should be used, after viewing the options at the consultation.

Ahead of the exhibition, some living in the city have already made their thoughts known and opinion appears divided on what the building should become.

Post Office user Tracy King, from Southsea, does not think student flats are the best option.

The 53-year-old said: ‘There is so much accommodation like that in the city now.

‘W e need to turn to the people on our housing list and build more affordable homes instead.’

On the other hand, Jonas Budrikis, from Southsea, said: ‘When you look over student accommodation in the city from Portsdown Hill, it really adds to the landscape.

‘This sorting office looks very tired, so I would like to see more in its place.’

National Regional Property Group acquired the site from Royal Mail earlier this year, and has brought together ‘an experienced team’ to deliver a high-quality development.

It is also developing the derelict Fraser Range site at Eastney – a disused naval gunnery school.

The public exhibition will take place at the building on Tuesday, July 17, from 2.30pm-8pm, with access from Station Street.

To learn more, email info@slindonstreet.co.uk, call the team on 0800 689 5209 or visit slindonstreet.co.uk