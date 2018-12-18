Olympic swimmer whose sister was treated for brain tumour meets Portsmouth scientists looking to find cure

AN OLYMPIC swimmer whose sister was diagnosed with a brain tumour has met with scientists at the University of Portsmouth who are working to find a cure for the disease.

Katy Sexton MBE, who represented Great Britain in the Sydney and Athens Olympic Games, attended a tour of the university’s Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence with her sister, Kelly Lee last week.

Kelly Lee and sister Katy Sexton

The pair met researchers who are focused on the study of the cellular and molecular mechanisms of brain tumour development, and the identification of new drug targets for devising new therapies.

Katy said: ‘Attending the lab tour with Kelly was a fascinating experience and it opened my eyes to the incredible research that is taking place in Portsmouth.

‘The team were very welcoming and they explained to me their dedicated research, which will no doubt instil a great deal of hope in brain tumour patients and their families.’

Kelly, from Waterlooville, was diagnosed with a brain tumour 10 years ago and had surgery to remove the pituitary gland.

The 40-year-old still takes medication and requires regular MRI scans.

After the tour, the sisters placed a tile on the university’s Wall of Hope, which represents the £2,740 it costs to fund a day of research and acknowledges Katy’s fundraising through a series of swimathons.

As part of Brain Tumour Research’s national campaign Swim for Hope, Katy raised £2,780 with 130 pupils, at Mill Rythe School on Hayling Island, and Barncroft Primary School in Havant, swimming as far as they could against the clock.

Katy added: ‘I was proud to place a tile on the Wall of Hope and, as I did, I reflected on both my sister’s illness and the success of the swimathons.

‘I was thrilled to see so many of my pupils taking part and I hope that they’ve been inspired to fundraise and do something sporty for charity for many years to come.’

Tim Green, senior community fundraising manager at Brain Tumour Research in the South East added: ‘Katy’s ongoing support has been invaluable and I was honoured to join her in acknowledging her achievements at the university.

‘Kelly’s story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. What’s more, historically just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease, and we are proud to be changing this.’

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres including the University of Portsmouth.

It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.