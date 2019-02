Have your say

A car had to be recovered from the side of the M275 after a crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the southbound M275, near the link road to the M27, at 1.15pm.

The car being recovered at the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said there was only one vehicle involved, and it was recovered at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A video from the scene, which you can watch above, shows the badly damaged car being recovered.