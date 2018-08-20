One week to go for abseiling Portsmouth lifeguards

A TEAM of lifeguards are just a week away from taking on an abseil.

Six Portsmouth and Southsea Voluntary Lifeguards will be taking on the Spinnaker Tower on bank holiday Monday.

The crew are raising funds for their organisation which relies on donations.

Crew member Alexia Daniels says the abseil is something they are looking forward to.

Speaking to The News earlier this month, she said: ‘This is the first time we have done it and I’m quite frightened, in all honesty!

‘But we’re all very excited about it as well – some are certainly more experienced in daredevil activities than others. Everyone I have met through the lifeguards service is both incredibly skilled and incredibly brave.’

Alexia added: ‘The money that we raise will be so helpful because it will allow us to get on the water more often.’

To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/alex-boyd3.