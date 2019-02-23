Oops! Havant is spelt ‘Havent’ in Portsmouth shop poster

There hasn’t been too much to smile about in Portsmouth’s retail sector recently.

In the last few weeks, U Need Us and Knight & Lee have been among the stores which have announced they will be closing their doors.

The poster in the window of the former Clarks store in Arundel Street.

Luckily for regular customers to Clarks in Arundel Street – which closed last week - they can also visit the branch in Havant to take advantage of the range of shoes on offer.

The city centre store even has a poster in its window directing people to the West Street store, or to their website.

But as eagle-eyed passers-by have noticed, the poster actually says ‘Havent’ rather than Havant.

The sign says: ‘This isn’t goodbye. Thank you for shopping with us at Portsmouth.

‘Come and see us at 15-17 West Street, Havent, PO9 1ER, or shop online at clarks.co.uk.’

The retailer still has stores in Southsea and Gunwharf Quays.

Council records show that it has been trading from that unit since at least 1999.

In a statement issued earlier this week about the closure, the firm said: ‘Clarks continually reviews all its stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible offering and environment on the high street to its customers.

‘As a result, our store in Arundel Street will be closing. We have a strong duty of care to our employees and are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on colleagues.

‘All team members are being consulted with and we are exploring all avenues to find them suitable alternatives. Our customers can continue to shop in-store with us at our nearby stores at Gunwharf Quays and Southsea, as well as being able to choose from our full range online.’

