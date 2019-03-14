Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards – picture gallery The first-ever Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards took place on Thursday, March 7, at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street, Portsmouth. Here are some of the best pictures from the event. Outstanding Contribution Award winner Marie Costa receiving her prize from Lord Mayor Lee Mason. Mike Cooter JPIMedia Buy a Photo Community Volunteer award winner Shamila Dhama. Mike Cooter JPIMedia Buy a Photo Presenters Maricar Jagger and Rowshonara Reza, with Shamila Dhama receiving the Community Volunteer award from Lord Mayor Lee Mason Mike Cooter JPIMedia Buy a Photo Education Award winner Amanda Martin. Mike Cooter JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3