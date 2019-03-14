Organisers: Maricar Jagger, Tamzin Cormican, Claire Martin, Rowshonara Reza, Roni Edwards, Amy Doyle, Jen Sanchez, Carly-Ann Purcell and Freida M'Cormack.

Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards – picture gallery

The first-ever Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards took place on Thursday, March 7, at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street, Portsmouth.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event.

Outstanding Contribution Award winner Marie Costa receiving her prize from Lord Mayor Lee Mason.
Outstanding Contribution Award winner Marie Costa receiving her prize from Lord Mayor Lee Mason.
Mike Cooter
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Community Volunteer award winner Shamila Dhama.
Community Volunteer award winner Shamila Dhama.
Mike Cooter
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Presenters Maricar Jagger and Rowshonara Reza, with Shamila Dhama receiving the Community Volunteer award from Lord Mayor Lee Mason
Presenters Maricar Jagger and Rowshonara Reza, with Shamila Dhama receiving the Community Volunteer award from Lord Mayor Lee Mason
Mike Cooter
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Education Award winner Amanda Martin.
Education Award winner Amanda Martin.
Mike Cooter
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3