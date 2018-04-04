Part of Southsea promenade collapses after high tides

Part of the promenade on Southsea Common has collapsed after it was battered by strong winds and high tides.

Barriers have been put up and repair work is being carried out after the damage was reported near the Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

Guy Mason, coastal Defence and drainage manager at Portsmouth City Council said the damage showed the need for new defences along the seafront.

He said: ‘Strong winds and high tides have caused a localised collapse to occur on the Southsea Common promenade.

‘The winds and tides have now subsided, so we are now working with our partners at the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership and Colas to make the area safe and carry out remedial works.

‘These failures are occurring more frequently as the existing structures come to the end of their useful lifespan, and clearly underline the need for new defences along the frontage that will significantly reduce the risk from flooding in Southsea for the next century.’

Picture: Southsea Brewing Co./Twitter

Southsea Coastal Scheme, which is responsible for delivering new sea defences along the seafront, tweeted: ‘@ColasLtd & @EasternSolentCP have fenced off the area and used sandbags to make it safe for the moment. A full survey of the damage will be carried out at low tide tomorrow.’

Pictures courtesy of Southsea Coastal Scheme and Southsea Brewing Co.