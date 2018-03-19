Participants needed for weight-loss show

Have your say

PEOPLE looking to drop weight for a future event are being sought by TV producers.

Channel 4’s How to Lose Weight Well are looking for participants for the next series.

Assistant producer Conor O’Donovan said: ‘Channel 4’s ‘How to Lose Weight Well’ are looking for pairs of friends, relatives, or colleagues of the same gender to take part in the new series.’

The programme offers diets for one to two weeks, six weeks or four months.

To apply for the next series email diets@littlegem.tv

All applicants must be over 18 years old.