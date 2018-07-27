Passengers ‘stranded' as broken down train blocks Portsmouth rail line

A broken down train has caused passengers to be ‘stranded’ at Fratton station.

The train is said to have broken down whilst crossing ‘into Portsmouth station - the train is literally blocking both lines’.

Passengers have been left 'stranded' at Fratton station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Due to the incident trains are currently unable to run between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour in both directions.

According to one passenger, they have been left 'stranded' at Fratton with no replacement bus service being put on to help them reach their destination.

Due to the blocked lines, services from Portsmouth to London Waterloo are being delayed.

One passenger, who is trying to get to Chichester said: ‘I feel that the way Southern Western are dealing with the passengers is disgusting, they should of had a bus service up and running by now, as we are not being given a time scale on the line being clear.’

South Western Railway have been approached for a comment in response to the passengers comments about their response to the broken down train.

On their website South Western Railway said: ‘We have been made aware of a broken down Southern service between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour.

‘As a result, all lines are currently blocked and no trains can travel through this area in either direction.

‘Engineers are aware of the issue and working to unblock the line however, until this is done trains may be delayed or revised at short notice. More information to follow when available.

‘We are sorry for any delay this may cause to your journey.’

According to SWR help account on Twitter, the broken down train is a Southern Rail service.

Disruption is expected to last until 2pm according to South Western Railway’s website.

