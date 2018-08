MAGISTRATES ordered a pepper spray must be destroyed.

Alexandra Abrudam, 26, of Beecham Road, Fratton, admitted attempting to have pepper spray in his possession on August 22 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The pepper spray must be forfeited and destroyed.

Her guilty plea was taken into account when she was sentenced at court.