Person falls off Portsmouth road bridge on to railway embankment

CREWS rushed to save a person who fell from a bridge in the early hours.

The unidentified casualty fell from Northern Road in Cosham at 5.45am this morning.

Fire crews helped rescue a casualty who fell from the Northern Road bridge in Cosham on to the railway embankment at 5.45am on March 21 in 2019. Picture: Twitter/@Cosham23

Firefighters attended and used the aerial ladder platform to rescue the person.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘The initial call came in at 5.45am this morning to assist police and ambulance after a casualty had fallen from a bridge... in Cosham on to the embankment by the train tracks.

‘We had one crew from Cosham, the aerial ladder platform from Southsea. They managed to rescue the casualty and pass them over to South Central Ambulance Service.’

The casualty was taken to hospital.

More to follow