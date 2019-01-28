Pet care lessons over the half term

Have your say

PARENTS have been invited to take their children to free workshops over February half-term to learn more about looking after small animals.

The workshops at Pets at Home in Portsmouth and Fareham will run every day at 11.30am and focus on caring for animals including gerbils, hamsters and rabbits.

Fareham store manager Peter Marshall said: ‘Our workshops are a chance for young pet lovers to learn more.

‘And our colleagues will be on hand to offer tips and advice on caring for pets,’ he added.

To book a place visit petsathome.com/petworkshops.