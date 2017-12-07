PICTURES: Amazing replica HMS Queen Elizabeth cake to be presented to Her Majesty this afternoon

IT contains more than seven kilograms of flour, and took more than 100 hours to make.

It might not be quite the size of HMS Queen Elizabeth, but many will argue this eight-foot replica of the 65,000-tonne carrier is still an impressive piece of construction.

Picture: Greg Macvean

The cake is being presented to the Queen during today’s formal commissioning ceremony.

It has been created by award-winning Scottish cake designers 3D Cakes, which was tasked by the Royal Navy in May with creating the replica ship.

Weighing in at 150kg, the cake will soon take pride of place at the Royal Navy’s culinary school.

David Duncan, founder and lead designer of 3D Cakes said: ‘It’s been an honour for us to create a cake for the Queen’s commissioning ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

‘We love a challenge at 3D cakes so when we were given the brief to create the 8ft replica ship we knew that it would be hard but also something that we would never forget.

‘Luckily, we got some help on the cake from two Navy chefs, Jessica Mycroft and Aaron Wright from HMS Queen Elizabeth who gave us excellent insight into the look and feel of the ship.

‘We were also delighted to be able to give them some experience in cake making.’

Warrant Officer 1st Class William Shepherd, from the Royal Navy, said: ‘We had been aware of 3D Cakes and their amazing creations in the past so immediately thought they would be the perfect designers for such a complex cake.

‘What they have managed to create is outstanding; a real work of art.

‘I’ve been in the Royal Navy 28 years and I genuinely believe this is the best commissioning cake I’ve ever seen. It’s definitely representative of the ship and all of its elements.’