PICTURES: Blue Day is 10 years-old today - are you in our bumper gallery?

It is 10 years to the day since Blue Day was first launched in Portsmouth, and here are some of our favourite pictures from over the years.

For years people across the Portsmouth area have joined in the fun in the fundraising campaign organised by The News for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust. It was first held on April 4, 2008, the day before Pompey’s FA Cup semi-final against West Bromwich Albion.

A month later, a second Blue Day was held on the eve of the FA Cup final win over Cardiff and one has been held every year since.

