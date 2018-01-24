PICTURES: Camera captures major changes at Eastney beach

Have your say

THIS image captures the major changes to a beach as vital sea defences are installed.

Around 14,000 tonnes of rock imported from Norway are being installed at Eastney.

Southern Water is protecting its underground storm tanks and the nearby historical Fort Cumberland.

The near-£3m scheme was carried out by Galliford Try and its subcontractor ABCO.

Southern Water project manager Kieron Kidwell, said: ‘These new rock armour defences will protect our underground storm tanks, some of which are vital in helping to stop homes in Portsmouth from flooding during stormy weather.

‘These new defences also protect the nearby historical Fort Cumberland and they make the area more aesthetically pleasing as a whole.’

The old and crumbling concrete sea defences were demolished and removed in March 2017. Over the course of last year, several barges carrying thousands of tonnes of rock have visited the Eastney coastline.