PICTURES: First look inside the new Bar 38, The Liquorist, ahead of its opening

Here’s the first look inside the new Bar 38 as it prepares to open its doors tomorrow.

The team have invested half a million pounds to create The Liquorist in Gunwharf Quays, which will offer cocktails including the 5 Star Tea and the Carribean Pornstar as well as premium spirits, wine and craft beers.

Bar 38 closed its doors last month, leaving its regular visitors disappointed.

A food menu will be served from 9am until 9pm daily and offer a range of small sharing plates, artisan pizzas and burgers along with vegetarian and vegan options, including the delectable Wagyu Beef Burger, Vegan Chilli and the Hirayli Chicken Pizza.

