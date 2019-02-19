Have your say

FILMING for ITV’s new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories will take place in Southsea this week.

A television crew will be at The Kings Theatre in Albert Road on Thursday night to capture footage of the venue’s An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson event.

The arts hub confirmed the visit in a tweet this morning.

They said: ‘ITV will be here this Thursday (21st Feb) filming An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson for the new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

‘Be the first to see Parkinson's show by booking now.’

From 7.30pm, popular broadcaster Sir Michael will entertain crowds as he answers questions posed by his son, Michael Jr.

Piers Morgan

READ MORE: Piers Morgan slams University of Portsmouth’s Student Union for postponing ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​talk from ‘homophobic’ journalist

But theatregoers should not expect to see Piers Morgan – with the Good Morning Britain presenter currently stationed in Hollywood ahead of The Oscars on Monday.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories has aired for 15 series since it began in 2009 and has seen interviews with stars including Virgin boss Richard Branson, Sir Elton John, Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

Earlier this month Piers Morgan slammed the University of Portsmouth Student Union's decision to cancel its visit from the right-wing journalist Peter Hitchens – branding it 'self-righteous’.

Michael Parkinson

READ MORE: Peter Hitchens hits out at ‘ridiculous fatwa’ after Portsmouth student union cancels his visit

The line-up for the next series of the celebrity’s talk show has not yet been released, but footage captured on Thursday is expected to be used, a Kings Theatre spokesman has said.