Planned road closures for Mutiny Festival 2018 in Portsmouth this weekend

A PORTSMOUTH road will be closed over the weekend for Mutiny Festival, in Cosham, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Mutiny Festival will take place on King George V Playing Fields.

Mutiny Festival last year. Picture: Keith Woodland (160796-0148) PPP-180305-172212001

Northern Road will be closed from its junction with Portsmouth Road to the roundabout with Wayte Street and Medina Road.

Portsmouth City Council said it will be closed from 6pm-1am on Saturday and Sunday.

Vehicles will be diverted from the A397, Portsmouth Road, and onto High Street, and then onto Wayte Street and vice versa.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

