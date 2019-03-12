Plans for Portsmouth’s former Drift in the City site to be revealed

PLANS for newly created space in the city centre will be available to the public next week.

Following the demolition of the former Drift in the City bar in front of the city’s cenotaph drop-in sessions will run from Wednesday, March 20 to show what could occupy the land.

Drift bar was demolished last year

Visitors will also have the chance to discuss the plans with the designers and other experts.

Portsmouth City Council’s head of regeneration, Cllr Ben Dowling, said: ‘We have a great opportunity here to use good quality landscaping, planting, seating, paving and lighting to make the most of this important part of the city, to improve access to the war memorial and to make the entrance to Victoria Park look even better.

‘We want to make our plans available to the public so that people have a chance to look at them before we start work so we’d love to see as many people as possible at this public open drop-in sessions.’

Councillor Ben Dowling stands at the former site of the old Drift in the City bar in Portsmouth

As previously reported the demolition of Drift cost around £155,000.

The public open drop-in sessions will be held in the Guildhall’s Square Kitchen, from 8.30am to 5.15pm, on Wednesday 20 March, and in the railway station foyer, from 8am to 10am, and 4pm to 6pm, on Thursday 21 March.

Drift in the City closed in 2003.